Scott Thompson commentary: No inclusion? No funding for Pride Parade

A Toronto city councillor will put forth a motion to drop that city’s funding from their annual Pride Parade.

Black Lives Matter stopped the parade last year and announced their demands must be met by the Pride committee, or the parade would not continue.

I’m not sure why, or how, that was allowed to happen.

Pride obliged with the disruptive group to get the event rolling again.

Fast forward to a Pride committee meeting, that more resembled a kangaroo court, where they apparently voted to ban gay police from participating in uniform.

Although, they would still like the hundreds of thousands of dollars in city grants and police security.

Having bigger fish to fry, the police chief pulled out of this year’s parade saying he would still provide the security required to let them hold the event.

I have interviewed both sides several times, but there is nothing right about this.

I thought Pride was about inclusion, not exclusion.

How can you come together and solve issues if you are banned from the celebration?

Pride, at the very least, needs to show courageous leadership and bring these two sides (which are under the Pride umbrella) together to moderate a solution for this event.

Until Pride does more to promote inclusivity, no public funding.

I’m Scott Thompson.