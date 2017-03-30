Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday March 30, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5am:

An upper ridge slowly builds in and we can expect a transition day today with decreasing cloud and sunny breaks. Isolated showers will also be possible.

When the ridge tracks right above our region tomorrow, a dry day with sunshine is on deck.

However another wave of valley showers and mountain snow will return Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Today’s daytime high range: 6 to 12C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong