March 30, 2017 8:00 am

Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

By
Thursday March 30, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5am:
An upper ridge slowly builds in and we can expect a transition day today with decreasing cloud and sunny breaks. Isolated showers will also be possible.

When the ridge tracks right above our region tomorrow, a dry day with sunshine is on deck.

However another wave of valley showers and mountain snow will return Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Today’s daytime high range: 6 to 12C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
