World
March 29, 2017 7:41 pm

12 killed in crash between church van, pickup truck in Texas

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: At least 12 killed in Texas crash involving church bus

A A

AUSTIN, Texas – At least 12 people were killed and three others injured when a Texas church bus carrying senior citizens had a head-on collision with another vehicle on Wednesday, a Texas state trooper said.

The church bus had 14 people aboard when it collided with a pickup truck, with one person in that vehicle. The cause of the crash was still under investigation, said Sergeant Conrad Hein, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The accident took place about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his wife extended their condolences to the victims.

“We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected,” he said in a statement.

First Baptist New Braunfels said on its Facebook page a group of senior adults affiliated with the church was involved in the accident. It said they were returning from a three-day retreat.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
First Baptist New Braunfels
Texas bus truck collision
Texas church bus
Texas church bus collision
Texas church bus crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News