Playful Paws owner Dave Deplaedt a ‘no show’ at court for animal negligence

Dave Deplaedt, the owner of Playful Paws Pet Center, was due to appear in Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday to face a charge of negligence under the Animal Protection Act, after 14 dogs died in September 2016 – but he was a “no show.”

Deplaedt’s defence lawyer Scott Spencer said his client wasn’t properly served charges and didn’t receive notice to be in court.

According to police officials, it’s up to the courthouse commissionaires to serve the summons in this case because it is under the Animal Protection Act.

For owner Dawn Loessin, who lost her dog Linc, the charge is not only a huge step for animal rights, but a way to find closure and seek justice for her dog.

“When we were told the charges were going to be laid, it was a huge sign of relief. It means our dogs matter, what happened mattered and this is a step towards change,” Loessin said, outside of court.

“But the way he’s going about this is disgusting,” she added.

If found guilty, Deplaedt could face up to two years in jail, a fine of up to $25,000 and be banned from keeping animals.

The accused will have to be located and served before a new court date is set.

“We will locate Mr. Deplaedt and bring him before the court to answer to these charges,” Crown prosecutor Robin Ritter said.

Deplaedt, 50, is also known in Saskatoon for being the owner of Canadian Tire at Preston Crossing.