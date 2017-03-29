Crime
London teen facing impaired driving charges following deadly 3-vehicle crash

A 19-year-old London man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a deadly crash last November that claimed the life of an elderly Strathroy woman.

A grey GMC pickup truck was travelling north on Vanneck Road on November 26 when it collided with a red Dodge car in the intersection at Egremont Drive.

The Dodge, which was travelling east on Egremont Drive, then struck a westbound silver Honda car.

The driver and lone occupant of the Honda, 81-year-old Marion Satchwill from Strathroy-Caradoc, Ont., died as a result of the crash.

Two passengers in the Dodge from Middlesex Centre, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, were also injured in the collision.

On Wednesday, OPP announced 19-year-old Allan Waller-Guest of London has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, two counts of driving while ability impaired causing bodily harm, exceeding 80 milligrams of blood alcohol content in a motor vehicle causing an accident with a fatality, and two counts of exceeding 80 milligrams of blood alcohol content in a motor vehicle causing an accident with bodily harm.

Waller-Guest is scheduled to appear in a London court on May 25.

