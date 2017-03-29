RCMP issue arrest warrant for Cote First Nation man wanted for second-degree murder

Saskatchewan RCMP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of Freedom Gladue earlier this month.

On Wednesday, police said 24-year-old Tre Raphiale Cote, from the Cote First Nation, has been charged with second-degree murder. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Cote is described as aboriginal, 5’2”, approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is known to frequent Kamsack, Cote First Nation and Yorkton.

Gladue was found dead in a home on the First Nation on March 20 after police were called to the residence around 12:45 a.m. for a report of an injured man.

Police said Gladue and Cote were known to each other.

Anyone who has any information about Cote’s whereabouts is asked to call Kamsack RCMP at 306-543-5560 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.