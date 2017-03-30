Premier Notley to announce plans for new Red Deer Justice Centre

Premier Rachel Notley and other government officials will be on hand in Red Deer Thursday morning to announce plans for the city’s new justice centre.

In the government’s budget released earlier this month, the province announced it will begin construction on a new courthouse in Red Deer this year. No dollar figure for the project was released.

For nearly three years, Red Deer’s traffic court – which services all of central Alberta – has been operating out of a hotel.

Health care professionals and the Red Deer mayor have been pushing the government for a new courthouse for years.

The City of Red Deer secured land for a new courthouse more than six years ago, close to the Remand Centre downtown.

Details about the new Red Deer Justice Centre will be released by the province at 11 a.m. Thursday. Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer will be on hand, along with the justice minister, infrastructure minister and two local MLAs.