Ontario man charged with attempted murder in connection with alleged Chilliwack shooting

A 38-year-old Ontario man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting that allegedly happened in Chilliwack on Saturday afternoon.

Police arrested and charged Peter Anthony Kampos following their investigation into a series of shootings that spanned a 14-hour period, starting in Northern B.C. and ending in the Lower Mainland on the weekend.

The bizarre weekend shooting spree started with initial reports of shots being fired at a passenger vehicle and semi-tractor trailers on the highway near the communities of Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Cluculz Lake, Prince George, Quesnel and 100 Mile House on March 24 at 8:30 p.m.

WATCH: Weekend shooting spree

On Wednesday, Mounties said the vehicle shootings started earlier at 1 p.m. on March 24 and allegedly involved a 2009 four-door, blue Dodge Caliber bearing Ontario licence plate CAVM918.

So far, police said they have received 22 reports of commercial trucks believed to have been shot at and one report involving a passenger vehicle.

“We are asking those who may have travelled Hwy 37 on March 24, 2017, between Kitimat and Terrace, Highway 16 between Terrace and Prince George as well as Highway 97 from Prince George to 100 Mile House to carefully examine their vehicle for suspicious damage,” BC RCMP Senior Media Relations Officer Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said in a statement.

Just after the vehicle shooting spree, Chilliwack RCMP received a report on Saturday about a man who had been shot in the area of Ford Mountain Forest Road.

Police later found out that the victim had fled from the suspect and got help from Canadian Forces personnel. According to the Canadian Forces Military Police Group (CFMPG), members of their regiment were doing weapons training at General Vokes Range, a facility about 10 kilometres from the location of the reported shooting incident.

WATCH: Motorists travelling in B.C.’s interior can breathe a little easier tonight, now that police have arrested a suspect.

“During the training, a vehicle arrived at the gate of the range and the civilian driver of the vehicle requested assistance, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” CFMPG public affairs officer Lt. Black Patterson said in a statement to Global News.

“Military Police personnel provided first aid to the wounded individual, called 911, secured the area, and established an area for a medical evacuation helicopter to land. When the RCMP arrived, the matter was turned over to the civilian authorities as the incident had not occurred on military property and did not involve members of the Canadian Armed Forces.”

According to police, the 39-year-old gunshot victim, who is a Chilliwack resident, has non-life-threatening injuries and is still in hospital.

The suspect was eventually found up the Ford Mountain Forest Service Road by K9 and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) late Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are looking into the suspect’s activities prior to March 24 and the possible motivation for the shooting incidents.

Kampos made his first court appearance on Wednesday.