Suspect connected to at least 9 Edmonton break and enters arrested

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with at least nine break and enters across Edmonton in the last three months. He now faces 30 charges.

Kevin Warawa was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with three counts of break and enter and theft, six counts of break and enter with intent, eight counts of disguise, nine counts of possession of break-in instruments and four counts of mischief under $5,000.

Police believe the accused was involved in the following break and enters:

Jan. 22: Near 37 Street and 153 Avenue

Jan. 22: Near 37 Street and 154 Avenue

Jan. 22: Two cases near 169 Street and 107 Avenue

Feb. 6: Near 37 Street and 153 Avenue

Feb. 20: Near 37 Street and 155 Avenue

Feb. 21: Near 17 Street and 25 Avenue

March 6: Near 17 Street and 25 Avenue

March 27: Near 17 Street and 25 Avenue

Detectives in the northeast division are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call police at (780) 423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.