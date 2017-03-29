The going rate for babysitters climbing to minimum wage and beyond

WINNIPEG — The choice between more time with the kids or more time to yourself is one that parents have to make as the cost for a babysitter continues to climb.

After a busy week, or a lot of time spent with the kids, parents said they often crave some grown up time at dinner, a movie, or even a hockey game. But, what happens to the kids?

A babysitter is often the option to turn to when it comes to some time without the kids, but the cost is making that difficult for many parents.

“Just paying a 12-year-old child $15 an hour just seems absurd to me,” said mother of two, Sarah Carroll.

It’s a grey area when it comes to what the going rate really is for a babysitter in Winnipeg in 2017. But, after speaking to several parents that have had to turn to babysitters often, majority said they were spending $10 to $20 at least.

Parents also said the rate could go up depending on how old your children are, how many there are, and what you need from the babysitter.

“When I was a kid I remember babysitting families of four or five and I’d get 20 bucks for the whole night and I’d do dinner and I’d think sweet 20 bucks. Now the expectation is really high,” said Carroll.

Former babysitters and now parents themselves, many Manitobans told Global News a night out is becoming far more costly than they bargained for.

“We’re looking at an additional budget of $30 to $60. So you go out and budget $100 to $120 for your meal for two people, and then you’re adding that and you’re looking at a $200 evening and that’s just three hours,” said father of two, Dillon Cherrett.

Many parents said they’ve had to cut down the amount of times they go out a month so that they can afford to pay a babysitter the rates they’re asking for.

Another suggestion from parents is to swap childcare with friends so that you can take turns and no one has to pay.