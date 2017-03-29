Motherisk flyer is distressing to kids in care: Ontario children’s advocate

TORONTO – Ontario’s Advocate for Children and Youth is warning that a flyer distributed by the education ministry to schools in the province is damaging to kids involved with Children’s Aid Societies.

The flyer publicizes the work of the Motherisk Commission, which the provincial government set up last year to analyse child protection cases involving flawed hair strand drug and alcohol tests carried out by the Motherisk Drug Laboratory, run by the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children.

The Ministry of Education sent a memo dated March 20 to school boards asking for the flyer to be distributed widely to staff, parents and students.

The flyer says, “Were you taken from your parent by the Children’s Aid Society?”

“Children’s Aid Societies used hair strand tests to see if parents were using drugs or alcohol,” it continues. “We now know that these tests were unreliable. Do you want to know if this testing was relied on in your case? If yes, we may be able to help and it’s completely confidential.”

Children and youth advocate Irwin Elman said some students were upset to receive the flyer and the memo – and he is too.

“Of course I’m upset,” he said. “I have not met anybody who’s not upset as well.”

Elman said school administrations aren’t equipped to deal with the questions the poster has sparked among students who were removed from their homes.

He’s worried some children will think they’re going to be returned to a birth parent when they see the flyer on a school wall or on social media.

Elman was approach by Adopt 4 Life, a provincial organization for adoptive parents, after a student was given the flyer.

“That child was in tears, wondering if she was a ‘crack baby,’ was she taken from her parents because her mom was doing drugs? Which wasn’t the case, it didn’t have anything to do with Motherisk,” he said.

Elman said the Motherisk Commission is right to reach out to children who may have been taken from their homes based on a flawed test, but that needs to be done individually and through someone the child trusts – not a flyer.

“There’s a hundred ways to Sunday the damage of that kind of messaging,” Elman said.

The education ministry’s memo on the flyer says the Motherisk Commission needed to reach out to people on a deadline.

“This information is time sensitive,” it says. “The commission is required to deliver its report at the end of 2017 and will be closing down shortly after.”

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter said she’s looking into the situation.

“I want to be assured that these materials are appropriate and are not in any way upsetting students and parents,” she said.

Adopt 4 Life wrote to the Ministry of Education Wednesday asking for the flyer and the memo to be withdrawn.

“The generalized statement about children being ‘taken from their parent’ ignores the role of adoptive parents in a child’s life, and de-legitimizes the permanency of adoptive families,” their letter says.

“Generally, the flyer creates fear in all children that they could be ‘taken away from their parent’ at any time; but in particular, it is a clear trigger to children who have been placed into foster care or adopted in Ontario.”