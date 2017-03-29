John Oakley Show – Wednesday March 29, 2017

It’s a great day for talk radio! The mid-week edition of the show brings you the stories Toronto is talking about, from tobacco rules, healthcare and brexit. Here is a snapshot of what you missed!

Almost half of Canadians want refugees illegally crossing into Canada deported

According to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, nearly half of Canadians want to deport people who are illegally crossing into Canada from the United States, and a similar number disapprove of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is handling the influx. John is joined by Darrell Bricker, CEO of IPSOS Public Affairs, who explains how the poll was conducted.

Tobacco Industry to speak before Senate committee on Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

Next week, Imperial Tobacco Canada will have the opportunity to speak before the Senate committee on the federal government’s Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (Bill S-5), which is proposing the introduction of plain tobacco packaging and a regulatory framework for vaping products. Will this bill help the federal government achieve its stated health objectives? Imperial Tobacco Canada firmly . Eric Gagnon, Vice President, Legal and External Affairs at Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd, joins the Oakley show to tell us why he believes that the proposed measures will not have this desired outcome.

The Wednesday edition of the panel comes together and today the discussion includes Uber, refugees, and menstrual leave! Joining us today Chris Stockwell, Peter Tabuns and David Wills.

