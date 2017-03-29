Hamilton police investigating an attempted robbery at Locke Street restaurant

Hamilton police are investigating a robbery attempt at the Burnt Tongue on Locke Street South.

Police say a male suspect entered the restaurant on February 18 during business hours, looking to steal anything of value.

The suspect is described as five-foot-six with a thin build and facial hair.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, blue ball cap, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with more information, or anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact the Hamilton police BEAR unit or Crime Stoppers.