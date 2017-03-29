Loved ones remember man killed in Fort Road crash: ‘He was always there’

The 58-year-old man who was killed Sunday morning in a three-vehicle crash near Fort Road is being remembered as the foundation of his family.

Rodney Farquharson was in his black Impala when a Honda Accord rear-ended him. He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 9 a.m.

To Chasity Okimow, Farquharson was “Uncle Rodney.” She knew him for 23 years.

“He was a big part of our family,” she said. “He’s always been there.”

Okimow said Farquharson taught her how to drive a car.

“We could always rely on our Uncle Rod… The majority of kids don’t know life without Uncle Rod in the picture.”

She said she’s grateful others weren’t killed in the crash but still feels angry about what happened.

“I’ve always been told you have to pray for the people who hurt you. I haven’t been able to do that yet.”

Police said the 39-year-old man driving a grey Honda Accord that caused the impact was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They said both people in the northbound white Hyundai Sante Fe Sport involved in the head-on crash were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Hyundai was being driven by a 55-year-old woman and was also carrying an eight-year-old girl.

Police said they believe speed played a role in the crash but said it was too early to say whether alcohol or drugs factored in to what happened.

“I wish I could ask him why? Why be so senseless?”

Okimow lost her father in a truck rollover 14 years ago. Now, she’s dealing with yet another deep loss.

“He was taken for nothing.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.