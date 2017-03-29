6 Regina kids surprised with trip to Disney World

A group of six kids from Regina involved with The Regina Intersectoral Partnership, or TRiP, have been selected for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.

They are a part of a larger group that will be meeting up in Winnipeg on April 4. They will spend one day in Disney World on April 5 and return to Regina the next day.

“I’m in complete shock. This has been my dream since I was like, little,” Thomas Cabana, one the lucky six kids, said.

The morning started off with a game the kids played against TRiP team members. When the kids won, they were given a box to open and were surprised with a mini-vacation. The trip is a collaboration between TRiP, Air Canada and Dreams Take Flight, a charity that provides one-day trips for kids to Disney World or Disney Land.TRiP is a community program that works with youth for crime prevention and well-being.

Greg Guest, a customer service agent with Air Canada said, “We’re trying to show underprivileged kids whether they are socially underprivileged, economically, physically, that every child has the opportunity and the right to experience something magical like Disney World.”

Candidates were chosen based on their involvement with their schools and communities and their ability to overcome hardships. TRiP coordinator Lance Dudar says it is important for kids to understand there are good opportunities that can come when you work hard.

The children selected for the Dreams Take Flight Trip must be between the ages of six and 11, financially unable to travel to a Disney resort and have never been to Disney World or Disney Land.