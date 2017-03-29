Cristiano Ronaldo statue revealed, Twitter has a field day

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo helped unveil a new statue in his honour on Wednesday but many people online believe the bronze statue is far from a perfect resemblance.

The statue was unveiled at the Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, formerly known as the Aeroporto da Madeira, in Madeira, Portugal —the Real Madrid star’s hometown.

People on Twitter were quick to point out that the statue lacks the good looks of the former Manchester United forward.

READ MORE: Cuba Gooding Jr. sparks outrage after lifting Sarah Paulson’s dress

The Cristiano Ronaldo bust at the airport carrying his name. This is Art Attack… pic.twitter.com/tTVmQBMgms — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) March 29, 2017

For a very handsome man, Ronaldo has had some appalling luck with statue-makers pic.twitter.com/M74YEDng4c — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) March 29, 2017

Madeira Airport is now Cristiano Ronaldo Airport & they decided to celebrate with a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo that looks nothing like him. pic.twitter.com/MnLXKfecxd — Coral (@Coral) March 29, 2017



Story continues below "You got a pic of Ronaldo for this bust?" "Nah…got 1 of Sloth from Goonies tho?" "That'll do…" pic.twitter.com/dkBB966Llg — Dan O'Connell (@danocdj) March 29, 2017

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg to induct Tupac Shakur into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The statue was the subject of plenty of mockery on Twitter while Ronaldo was at the event on Wednesday.

Some users compared Ronaldo’s statue to former Sunderland and Republic of Ireland striker Niall Quinn.

When you send the statue guy a picture of Niall Quinn instead of Cristiano Ronaldo #Awkward 😂 pic.twitter.com/0VR8qPskVF — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 29, 2017

I honestly cannot get over how much Ronaldo's statue looks like Niall Quinn 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C84G7CAWIi — Sway (@Swayam_93) March 29, 2017

Many people online decided to create their own scenarios using the bronze statue.

New horror movie trope: Ronaldo's bronze face. pic.twitter.com/MKrumgHdLv — The Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) March 29, 2017

Some of the all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo moments pic.twitter.com/57Tx9VhbUm — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 29, 2017

I don't know what you're talking about guys, I think the Ronaldo statue looks pretty good pic.twitter.com/JIUwQBuqUY — keewa (@keewa) March 29, 2017

That new Ronaldo statue is amazing. Incredible likeness. pic.twitter.com/lXLPsfQnvH — John Sheehan (@johnsportraits) March 29, 2017

Ronaldo was joined by guests, fans and the Portuguese president and prime minister as a plaque in his honour was unveiled above the new statue at the airport.

READ MORE: Community sports field project on ‘life support’ after loss of provincial grant

This is not the first dedication to the Real Madrid forward in statue form.

In December 2014, Ronaldo unveiled a statue of himself at his personal museum in his hometown of Funchal, Madeira, Portugal.

The bronze statue of the soccer star stands over 11 feet tall and features his trademark, pre-kick stance while wearing his soccer attire.

Cristiano Ronaldo's statue was unveiled in Madeira today. It's… well, look at it. pic.twitter.com/wABk4gf2hT — Alexandre Queirós (@alexqueiros) December 21, 2014

“This is a very special moment, to have a statue of me,” Ronaldo said. His family joined him at the unveiling.