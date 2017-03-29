Cristiano Ronaldo statue revealed, Twitter has a field day
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo helped unveil a new statue in his honour on Wednesday but many people online believe the bronze statue is far from a perfect resemblance.
The statue was unveiled at the Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, formerly known as the Aeroporto da Madeira, in Madeira, Portugal —the Real Madrid star’s hometown.
People on Twitter were quick to point out that the statue lacks the good looks of the former Manchester United forward.
The statue was the subject of plenty of mockery on Twitter while Ronaldo was at the event on Wednesday.
Some users compared Ronaldo’s statue to former Sunderland and Republic of Ireland striker Niall Quinn.
Many people online decided to create their own scenarios using the bronze statue.
Ronaldo was joined by guests, fans and the Portuguese president and prime minister as a plaque in his honour was unveiled above the new statue at the airport.
This is not the first dedication to the Real Madrid forward in statue form.
In December 2014, Ronaldo unveiled a statue of himself at his personal museum in his hometown of Funchal, Madeira, Portugal.
The bronze statue of the soccer star stands over 11 feet tall and features his trademark, pre-kick stance while wearing his soccer attire.
“This is a very special moment, to have a statue of me,” Ronaldo said. His family joined him at the unveiling.Follow @KatieScottNews
