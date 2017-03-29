Calgary Flames hope to beat LA Kings to clinch playoff berth

The Calgary Flames look to punch their playoff ticket with a win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Two years ago, the Flames clinched a post-season berth with a victory over the Kings.

“Hopefully we can clinch against these guys again,” Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau said after practice on Tuesday.

“You play to get into the playoffs and have these opportunities,” Flames captain Mark Giordano said.

“We really want to solidify this spot and go from there.”

Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said the players are “fighting for their lives.”

“They’ve earned everything that they’ve got to this point… we’d just like to take it a little bit further.”

“I expect the best of the LA Kings to come into our building.”

“We should be excited about trying to clinch a playoff spot tonight,” Flames forward Troy Brouwer said on Wednesday. “But there’s a bigger pictures, which is go deeper in the playoffs and ultimately win the Stanley Cup.”

“I think first and foremost you want to clinch and then move from there,” Giordano echoed.

“We’re focusing on tonight and we’re ready to go,” Sean Monahan said.

“It’s going to be an exciting one.”

The Flames face off against the Kings at 7 p.m. MT.

With files from The Canadian Press