Emma Thompson reveals she threatened to quit a movie after producer asked co-star to lose weight

Emma Thompson will always stand up for what’s right.

During an appearance on Swedish talk show Skavlan last week, Thompson revealed a shocking incident that happened on the set of a 2008 film.

“There was a wonderful actress in a film I did called Brideshead Revisited,” Thompson recalled. “The producer said to her, ‘Will you lose some weight?’ And she was absolutely exquisite!” she revealed.

RELATED: Emma Thompson shares Donald Trump once asked her out: ‘It’s very funny’

Thompson wasn’t going to stand by and watch this happen, so she spoke to the producer. “I said to them, ’If you speak to her about this again, on any level, I will leave this picture. You are never to do that,’” she said.

She explained that the incident on the set was an example of what’s wrong with the business. “It’s evil what’s happening and what’s going on there, and it’s getting worse. The French fashion industry said they would get rid of size zero and then, you know, they didn’t,” she continued.

RELATED: Emma Thompson says it’s too soon for her character to feature in a ‘Love Actually’ sequel following Alan Rickman’s death

“The anorexia. There are so many kids, girls and boys now, and actresses who are very, very thin into their 30s, who simply don’t eat. They don’t eat … Sometimes there are just some subjects that you absolutely have to make noise about because it’s so tedious and it’s gone on and on,” Thompson explained.

Thompson has dealt with that kind of behaviour before. While it’s nothing new, she’s saved up a response just in case it happens again. “Sorry, do you want me to be an actress or a model?” she shared.

Watch the full interview with Emma Thompson here.