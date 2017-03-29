University of Guelph receives $20M gift to create Arrell Food Institute

TORONTO – The University of Guelph has received a $20-million gift that it says will help the southwestern Ontario school become a leader in the agri-food revolution.

The university says the gift from two alumni – Tony Arrell and his wife, Anne – is the largest it has ever received.

The money, and a matching commitment from the university, will be used to create the Arrell Food Institute.

The Arrell family, who created the Arrell Family Foundation in 1999, took part in the gift announcement Wednesday in Toronto.

The university says the funding will support new research chairs and scholars, international food innovation awards and an annual conference.

University president Franco Vaccarino calls it a “landmark gift” and says it will allow the institution to address the challenges of food security, safety and sustainability.