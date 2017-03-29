Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, March 29

Happy Wednesday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on March 29.



Filing for divorce: The U.K. has officially begun the formal Brexit process

What does it mean for Canada, economically, politically, and socially? Why should Canadians pay attention? Christian Leuprecht, Professor of Political Science at the Royal Military College of Canada and Senior Fellow at the Macdonald Laurier Institute, tells us.





Wednesday Political Panel



Today’s panel focused on:

1. Trump strikes down Obama’s climate change deal: Will this change the channel in Canada? How will this affect attitudes and implementation of carbon tax here?

2. Trudeau’s pot legalization coming July 1 2018: Is that timeline realistic? How important is this promise to keep?

3. Conservative leadership update: New membership deadline today – now it’s wooing those who signed up. Where will the race go from here? Will anyone drop out?

PANELISTS:

Bob Richardson, Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs at Edelman

Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs at Edelman Jamie Ellerton , Principal at Conaptus Ltd

, Principal at Conaptus Ltd Christo Aivalis, Doctor of Philosophy in Canadian labour + political History, adjunct professor at Queen’s University



The Organ Project Inaugural Gala taking place in Toronto on March 31

Eugene Melnyk, Owner, Governor and Chairman of the Ottawa Senators, joined the show to talk about The Organ Project’s upcoming Inaugural Gala.



That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.