Crime
March 29, 2017 9:23 am

Two injured after police cruiser and vehicle collide at Jane and Hwy. 7

A damaged police cruiser sits at the intersection of Jane Street and Highway 7 in Concord, Ont. on March 29, 2017.

Two people suffered minor injuries after a police cruiser collided with another vehicle north of Toronto last night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Jane Street and Highway 7 in Concord.

The impact sheered off the front-end of the York Regional Police cruiser and scattered debris on the roadway.

There’s no word yet on who was at fault. The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

