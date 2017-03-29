Early morning blaze on Richmond Street in downtown London

Firefighters remain on the scene of an early morning blaze in downtown London Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to a three-storey building at 430 Richmond St., located between Dundas Street and Queens Avenue, shortly before 5 a.m.

“A keyholder for the building made the call around 4:45 this morning,” said London police Cnst. Matt Hopkins from the scene.

“A working fire was located between the second and third floor.”

After firefighters gained entry to the building, they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The three-story walk up is home to Macro Foods and Artisan’s Alley, which has an art shop, tailoring business, and a fitness club.

READ MORE: Fire department cautions over careless smoking

Reports say there was water damage to some art and tarps were brought in to attempt to prevent further damage.

Richmond Street remains closed between Dundas Street and Queens Avenue.

Avoid Richmond st between Dundas and Queens! Active fire, with Fire on scene. No occupants in building. pic.twitter.com/0gy8olY54H — London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 29, 2017

There is no word yet on what caused the fire, and there have been no injuries reported.

“I’m not sure as to the status of the occupancy, what I do know is that there was nobody in the building at the time of the fire,” said Hopkins.

A damage estimate is unknown.