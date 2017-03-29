Niagara school board votes for closures in Grimsby, Beamsville and Smithville

Big changes are in store for three West Niagara communities.

District School Board of Niagara trustees have voted to close high schools in Grimsby, Beamsville and Smithville in favour of a single, centralized school.

The board started an accommodation review of the three schools last fall due to declining enrolment and millions of dollars needed for repairs at each location.

South Lincoln High School in Smithville is slated to close at the end of this school year.

Grimsby and Beamsville will follow in 2020, when West Niagara’s new high school will open at a yet-to-be named location.