World
March 29, 2017 5:47 am

Pope Francis demands ‘urgent’ action to protect civilians in Iraq

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Iraq halts Mosul operation after deadly coalition airstrikes allegedly kill civilians

A A

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis demanded “urgent” action Wednesday to protect civilians in Iraq, saying forces involved in the battle for Mosul have an obligation to protect innocents following a recent spike in civilian casualties.

Story continues below

Francis issued a special appeal for peace in Iraq at the end of his general audience. He greeted an interfaith group of Iraqis on hand in St. Peter’s Square, encouraging them in helping Iraq find reconciliation among various ethnic and religious groups.

READ MORE: 23 killed in suicide bomb attack at Iraq wedding party

Francis said that he was particularly concerned about Iraqis trapped by recent fighting to take Mosul back from Islamic State group militants.

“In expressing profound sadness for the victims of the bloody conflict, I renew my appeal that everyone commit themselves to using all efforts to protect civilians, an imperative and urgent obligation,” he said.

READ MORE: Islamic State dislodged from last major city stronghold in Iraq

The U.N. human rights office has called on the U.S.-led coalition conducting airstrikes on Mosul to minimize civilian casualties, saying at least 300 people have been killed since mid-February including 140 from a single March 17 airstrike incident on a house. The U.N. says IS militants are using human shields and setting a trap for the coalition.

Amnesty International has said the rising civilian death toll suggested the U.S.-led coalition wasn’t taking adequate precautions as it helps Iraqi forces try to retake the city, though the U.S. has denied any loosening of the rules of combat.
Report an error
Civilian casualties
civilians in Iraq
Iraq
Islamic State
Mosul
peace in Iraq
Pope Francis
urgent action

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News