Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk child-care investments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Winnipeg Wednesday morning discussing his government’s child-care investments.

According to a news release issued from the Prime Minister’s Office, Trudeau will be speaking at the YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg on Fermor Avenue at 10:45 a.m.

“The Prime Minister will highlight Budget 2017 investments in child care,” the release said.

Trudeau will be carrying on to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Wednesday afternoon, according to his itinerary on his official website.