March 28, 2017 11:23 pm
Updated: March 29, 2017 12:18 am

Motorcycle goes flying off a highway into a forest. And so does its rider.

Warning: This video contains disturbing content not suitable for all viewers. Video captured on a helmet camera shows the moment a motorcycle rider lost control of his bike and went barreling off a California highway and into Angeles National Forest Sunday.

David Park had a front-row seat to a frightening crash when he watched his friend careen off California’s Angeles Crest Highway and into a forest on Sunday.

A GoPro camera attached to Park’s helmet shows a friend, identified only as “Willy,” riding his motorcycle along the highway before he misses a turn and flies right off the highway into a tree.


“Holy ****,” Park can be heard saying on the video as he pulls his bike over to help his friend.

The video shows him running down a hill to the site of the crash, where he finds Willy on the ground beneath a branch.

“You flipped twice like a rag doll,” Park told him, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Willy sustained no serious injuries despite the crash, though he did have a fractured shoulder.

Emergency responders were surprised he wasn’t hurt any worse than that, NBC reported.

Global News