Motorcycle goes flying off a highway into a forest. And so does its rider.

David Park had a front-row seat to a frightening crash when he watched his friend careen off California’s Angeles Crest Highway and into a forest on Sunday.

A GoPro camera attached to Park’s helmet shows a friend, identified only as “Willy,” riding his motorcycle along the highway before he misses a turn and flies right off the highway into a tree.

“Holy ****,” Park can be heard saying on the video as he pulls his bike over to help his friend.

The video shows him running down a hill to the site of the crash, where he finds Willy on the ground beneath a branch.

READ MORE: Two seriously injured in Saskatoon after crash between motorcycle, car

“You flipped twice like a rag doll,” Park told him, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Willy sustained no serious injuries despite the crash, though he did have a fractured shoulder.

Emergency responders were surprised he wasn’t hurt any worse than that, NBC reported.