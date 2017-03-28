Motorcycle goes flying off a highway into a forest. And so does its rider.
David Park had a front-row seat to a frightening crash when he watched his friend careen off California’s Angeles Crest Highway and into a forest on Sunday.
A GoPro camera attached to Park’s helmet shows a friend, identified only as “Willy,” riding his motorcycle along the highway before he misses a turn and flies right off the highway into a tree.
“Holy ****,” Park can be heard saying on the video as he pulls his bike over to help his friend.
The video shows him running down a hill to the site of the crash, where he finds Willy on the ground beneath a branch.
“You flipped twice like a rag doll,” Park told him, according to NBC Los Angeles.
Willy sustained no serious injuries despite the crash, though he did have a fractured shoulder.
Emergency responders were surprised he wasn’t hurt any worse than that, NBC reported.
