Highway 1 to be expanded to six lanes between Langley and Aldergrove

B.C.’s provincial government has committed millions of dollars to deal with a stretch of Highway 1 between Langley and Aldergrove that has long frustrated commuters.

The province announced Tuesday it will spend $113 million to widen the Trans-Canada Highway between 216th and 264th streets to six lanes.

“It’s a crazy choke point that we want to fix,” deputy premier Rich Coleman said at a press conference.

The full cost of the project is more than $235 million with the rest of the money coming from federal and local governments.

Design work is expected to start in the fall.

The highway expansion is part of a series of pre-election spending announcements.

On Tuesday, the province also announced $26 million for a new elementary school in Clayton Heights, one of the fastest-growing areas in Surrey.