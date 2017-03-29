Commentary: Hamilton LRT is a leap of faith for some

We can argue until the cows come home and we still will never know all the answers to everyone’s LRT questions until we get farther along in the process.

If you have ever built anything you know, until you can come up with a complete itemized list of everything you need to complete the job, you can never guarantee the price of the project.

That’s why a contractor will start by asking how much do you want to spend and then hopefully keep it within that range, while providing you with you asked for.

LRT is the same thing but on a much bigger scale.

READ MORE: Dozens of delegates argue future of LRT

How can you provide final cost until you have sourced the final product?

How can you determine the final cost of operation until the project is complete and in use?

Yes there are projections, but there are always challenges along the way.

In the end, you prepare as best you can, and move ‘forward’.

You never progress, or learn, if you stand still.

I’d rather try and fail, then to have never tried.

Isn’t that where that whole ‘Ambitious City’ thing came from?