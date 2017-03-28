Man arrested following stabbing near West Broadway
A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to a disturbance near West Broadway and Ontario Street around 4:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.
Vancouver police said one man has been arrested and several witnesses are being interviewed.
