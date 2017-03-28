Sports
March 28, 2017 9:18 pm

Women’s USA hockey team ends boycott over wage dispute

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Feb. 17, 2014, file photo, Kacey Bellamy of the United States, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Sweden during the first period of the 2014 Winter Olympics women's semifinal ice hockey game in Sochi, Russia.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
A A

USA Hockey has reached a wage agreement with women’s national team players to avoid a boycott of the world championships.

USA Hockey announced the agreement Tuesday night.

Players were seeking a four-year deal that included payment outside just the six-month Olympic period.

COMMENTARY: Hockey Canada got it right and the U.S. women want a piece of the action

US captain Meghan Duggan says in the statement that the players “stood up for what we thought was right and USA Hockey’s leadership listened.”

USA hockey executive director Dave Ogrean says “this process has, in the end, made us better.”

The world championship beings Friday in Plymouth, Michigan.

© 2017 The Associated Press

Report an error
gender gap
Hockey
usa hockey team
usa women's hockey
usa women's hockey wage dispute
Wage dispute

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News