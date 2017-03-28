Coroner stands by conclusions in Kalamalka Lake drowning death

After a review at the request of family members, the BC Coroners Service is not changing its original conclusions in the death of an Alberta man who drowned in Kalamalka Lake in 2015.

The Coroners Service says the death of Shane Letkeman, 32, was a suicide.

“Investigation revealed that Mr. Letkeman and another person had recently formed a suicide pact,” regional coroner Larry Marzinzik said in a revised coroner’s report.

Marzinzik said the day before his death, “Letkeman sent text messages to family members discussing his personal life challenges and advising he loved them.”

The Lethbridge, Alta. man is believed to have been traveling with Curtis Wilson, also from Lethbridge, who went missing around the time Letkeman’s body was discovered.

Wilson’s sister challenged the original coroner’s report prompting a review.

Last year, Shanna Wilson questioned many aspects of the original coroner’s report including the fact that the coroner described Letkeman’s death as part of a planned suicide pact without seeing Curtis Wilson’s body.

Neither version of the coroner’s report refers to Curtis Wilson by name.

While the Coroners Service did revise some of the details of the case, its overall conclusion that Letkeman’s death was a suicide remained unchanged.