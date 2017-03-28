Mill Woods condo residents frustrated after water main break leaves them without water for days

Hundreds of people living at a condo complex in southeast Edmonton have been without water since Wednesday. They’re even more frustrated to learn they’ll likely have to wait another week until they can do things like shower, wash dishes or use the toilet.

“I got up Thursday morning and went to get my daughter a glass of water and there was just no water,” condo resident Stacey Groome said Tuesday. “No taps working – nothing.

“I can’t do dishes, I can’t cook.”

All 75 units at the complex have been impacted by a water main break. Some residents told Global News it’s not just the inconvenience that’s upsetting them but also poor communication.

“We got a notice saying several days,” said resident Rhianna Hadley, referring to a notice updating how long the repairs will take. “What’s several days? Another two? Or two weeks? What’s going on?'”

EPCOR confirms water was cut off to the Laurentian Estates at 83 Street and 29 Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday as a result of a water main break. However, the company said the responsibility for fixing it lies with the property management company since it owns the line that was impacted.

There is no dispute over who is responsible for repairs but that doesn’t mean a solution to the situation is straightforward. According to the property management company that looks after the complex, the area where repairs are needed couldn’t be in a trickier spot: about six metres down, between two buildings and mixed in with other utility lines.

“Because you have to dig so deep, it also requires shoring up in the pit and the logistics of getting digging and lifting and hoisting equipment between the two row houses was extremely difficult,” said Robert Lerner, the condominium manager for the Laurentian Estates.

Until repairs are complete, EPCOR has been supplying condo residents with two water-filling stations.

Despite efforts being made to address the situation, a number of residents say they feel the break could have been handled better.

“I’m thinking like, two to three days where it would be inconvenient but not too disruptive, but I could power through it,” Groome said, adding she knew the situation wasn’t looking good when she was given a two-week pass to the local YMCA so she could shower. “That was when I started to panic because obviously they’re expecting it to take a really long time.”

The mother told Global News while she appreciates EPCOR bringing in water-filling stations, she recently had gallbladder surgery and is unable to lift buckets from the stations to her condo. As a result, she’s had to move to her mother’s place until repairs are completed.

“They offered to abate my rent for the days without water,” Groome said of the property management company’s response to the situation. “But that was only after I told them I’d spoken to the landlord and tenant board and demanded it.

“Now that this has happened, I definitely would like to break my lease because if that’s how they treat a situation like this – I’d rather live somewhere they take care of their tenants.”

Billy Chalifoux also lives at the complex and said while water-filling stations were quickly brought in, the water keeps running out and he thinks portable toilets should be brought in.

“You have to get a bunch of 18-litre bottles – constantly running up and down – just to fill a pot of water, let alone a toilet.

“It’s been kind of an inconvenience for everybody,” he said, adding he believes the situation should have been dealt with more urgently overall. “Getting the maintenance done on it? They just started yesterday, so it’s been frustrating.”

“It’s all in the engineers and water professionals’ hand so we don’t dictate that,” Lerner said. “The engineers came up with a solution to it and once that was agreed upon, they started immediately. There was no delay or intentional delay.”

Repair work on the broken water main started yesterday, after engineers filed out a plan of attack. A new water main will replace old. #yeg pic.twitter.com/VqjH0PpudM — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) March 28, 2017

“The handling of the whole repair process was very poorly done by our property management,” resident Carlos Burgueno said. “I’m very upset because I don’t think they handled it well.”

Lerner stressed his company, KDM Management, is hired by the condominium corporation to run the condominium affairs. He said it doesn’t deal with rentals and pointed out that rental arrangements are to be dealt with between individual condo owners and tenants.

“We do encourage people to contact their insurance companies for their tenant insurance and to contact their landlords (to look at possiblity of rent abatement).”

Lerner also acknowledged the water-filling stations do run out of water but pointed out the condo complex has two of five such tankers that EPCOR operates in Edmonton and that EPCOR comes and refills them when they’re empty.

Ultimately, Lerner said the condo board will have to pay for the repairs, whether through insurance premiums or directly out of its operating revenues.

-With files from Sarah Kraus