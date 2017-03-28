Canada
March 28, 2017 7:30 pm
Updated: March 28, 2017 7:32 pm

Heart recipient plays in charity hockey game honouring Calgary organ donor

By Anchor/reporter  Global News

WATCH: Calgary Christian School hosted the fifth annual Marit Cup Tuesday, in honour of Marit McKenzie, whose organs helped six other Canadians after she died in January 2013. As Kris Laudien reports, this year, the recipient of her heart, Tanner Fitzpatrick, flew in from Newfoundland to take part in the game.

A A

A young, healthy goaltender from Newfoundland played in a hockey tournament Tuesday to honour the young girl credited with saving his life — organ donor Marit McKenzie.

More than 400 students and teachers crowded the Markin MacPhail Arena at Winsport for the fifth annual Marit Cup, honouring the young donor and raising money and awareness about organ donation.

Story continues below

Calgary Christian School hosted the tournament in honour of McKenzie, a CCS alum. McKenzie’s organs helped six other Canadians after she died in January 2013 as a result of a pulmonary embolism.

“The lives she’s saved and the effect it’s had on these people it’s huge, and we’re just happy she had that gift of giving,” said her mother, Susan McKenzie.

This year, the recipient of her heart, Tanner Fitzpatrick flew from Newfoundland to take part in the game for the first time.

“It’s an indescribable feeling, something to be thankful for,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick was born with an enlarged heart. By the time he was 13 he was in desperate need of a transplant.

“It changed my life a lot. I’d never be able to play a hockey game without it.”

Marit’s decision to donate her organs brought life out of tragedy, forever linking two families living thousands of kilometers apart.

“I think Westerners always have a connection with East Coast people, and to meet them and to hear the whole organ transplant story from their side was very moving,” says Bruce McKenzie, Marit’s dad.

As Marit’s parents watch Tanner play the game, Bruce smiles.

“I think Tanner is just such a kind soul. A soft, loving young man,” Bruce said as he and his wife smiled, watching Fitzpatrick play.

“It’s an amazing connection. It’s funny how he reminds us of her so much,” Susan said.

The CCS students skated against their teachers in support of the David Foster Foundation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Christian School
Marit Cup
Marit Cup Hockey Tournament
Marit Cup Organ Donation Tournament
Marit McKenzie
Markin McPhail Arena
Organ Donation
Organ Donor Awareness
Organ Donor Honoured

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News