Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A low is tracking into BC today, keeping valley showers and mountain snow in the forecast.

A few showers will linger early tomorrow morning, but a drier afternoon with the possibility of sun is expected in the wake of the low.

High pressure building in on Friday will provide sun and cloud with mild conditions, but increasing cloud is on deck Friday afternoon when the next wave of Pacific moisture moves in with showers Friday night and Saturday morning.

Today’s daytime high range: 5 to 12C

~ Duane/Wesla