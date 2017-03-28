COMMENTARY: White House declines Opening Day first pitch invitation

So much for tradition.

The Washington Nationals invited President Donald Trump to throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the team hosts the Miami Marlins in their season opener on Monday afternoon.

But the White House has declined the invitation, pointing to a scheduling conflict.

Scheduling conflict, eh?

I understand the leader of the free world — and I’m still getting used to using that phrase when referring to Trump in the Oval Office — is a busy person.

But c’mon man.

The 27th president of the U.S., William H. Taft, was the first to throw out a first pitch on Opening Day in 1910 for the old Washington Senators… although he tossed the ball from the crowd, not the mound… and ever since, presidents have been more than happy to follow suit.

If nothing else, it can be great publicity, especially if the president fires home a strike.

But — and we’ve seen this with countless celebrities over the years — ceremonial first pitches gone wrong can get you the publicity you don’t really want.

Google “50 Cent first pitch,” and enjoy it folks.

Ah, heck, let me do it for you.

But imagine this… Trump takes the mound and even before he winds up for his presidential fastball… he is booed lustily.

Hence, I think, the scheduling conflict.