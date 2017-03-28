Sask. government takes another step toward having a single provincial health authority

Health Minister Jim Reiter introduced legislation to reconfigure the province’s 12 Regional Health Authorities (RHA) into a single Provincial Health Authority (PHA).

“One Provincial Health Authority that is focused on better coordination of health services across the province will help to ensure patients receive high quality, timely health care, regardless of where they live in Saskatchewan,” Reiter said.

The province outlines what The Provincial Health Authority Act will enable them to do as follows:

remove arbitrary geographical areas of responsibility (RHA boundaries);

provide oversight of compensation levels to the contracts of the CEO and those that report to the CEO;

allow for the creation and continuation of Community Advisory Networks to ensure community needs and interests are identified and advanced;

ensure donations raised by local foundations continue to be used for the local health services or facilities they were raised for;

establish the specific roles and responsibilities of the Minister and Provincial Health Authority; and

repeal The Regional Health Services Act.

This legislation does not outline how the PHA will be structured and operated, or how the board will be organized. The province says this will be determined in an ongoing transition phase.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that the local voice continues to be heard within the new health system structure,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit said.

The PHA is expected to begin operations this fall.