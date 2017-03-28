John Oakley Show – Tuesday March 27, 2017

Law breakers and law makers on the show today. Listen in to conversations about the people working on the airplane you might fly on, cops catching up to motorcycle stunt riders, and a possible plan to reduce those criminal hydro prices.

Reports show that employees at Montreal’s Trudeau airport potentially radicalized

Four employees at the airport have shown signs of radicalization. The two that still work there have had their access levels scaled back and reduced. Employment lawyer Stephen Gillman, is an associate at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP and he joins the show to explain whether or not these employees have rights under the employment standards act.

5 charged in motorcycle incident that left one man dead on Highway 401

After an eight month long investigation, charges have been laid in relation to two separate investigations involving aggressive motorcycle riders in the Toronto area. OPP Sargent Kerry Schmidt joins the show to describe the investigation and the resulting charges laid against the stunt motorcyclists.

NDP plan would cut hydro bills by 30 per cent

Andrea Horwath put forward a motion to be debated at Queen’s Park. the plan includes urges the government to return Hydro One back to public ownership, allows users to opt out of time based pricing, and slashes delivery costs. Leader of the NDP joins the John Oakley Show and discusses her plan in more detail.

Today we welcome Kevin Gaudet, Adrienne Batra and Elissa Freeman.