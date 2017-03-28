More freezing rain, snow on the way for Nova Scotia

There’s more snow and freezing rain on the way for parts of Nova Scotia as a second low pressure system moves across the region.

On Tuesday, a messy mix of weather closed public schools across the province and delayed the opening of collages, universities and recreational programs throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.

READ: Snow, freezing rain closes Nova Scotia schools

Freezing rain could cause travel delays from Digby to Halifax

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne County, Queens County, Lunenburg County and Halifax.

The national weather service says patchy freezing drizzle will change over to freezing rain and ice pellets overnight Tuesday. It’s expected the freezing rain will then change to snow Wednesday morning before tapering off to flurries on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas on Wednesday due to weather and are warning that highways, parking lots and walkways may become slippery.

Motorists are advised to adjust their driving habits to changing road conditions.

Cape Breton to see 15-20 cm of snow

In Cape Breton, there is a snowfall warning in place for Richmond County, Sydney and Victoria County.

Environment Canada says snow will develop late Wednesday morning over Cape Breton. By Thursday morning, the region could see a total of 15 to 20 centimeters of snow.

The weather service says the system is expected to stall southeast of Cape Breton Thursday, which means additional snow could fall Thursday night.

Officials say rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult and warn that visibility may be suddenly reduced because of heavy snow.