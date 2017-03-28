Peachland residents told to boil water

A boil-water notice is in effect in Peachland after what’s being called a substantial landslide high up in the hills above the district.

The slide happened outside of Peachland’s jurisdiction but the debris went into Peachland Creek, otherwise known as Deep Creek, which is part of the district’s water shed.

Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin tells Global News district staff are surveying the site. She suspects the slide is due to Monday afternoon’s heavy rainfall.

Residents are expected to notice quite a bit of turbidity in the water. As a result, they are being asked to boil any water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, or brushing teeth for one minute.

It’s not known how long the boil-water notice will be in effect.