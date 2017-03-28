Canada
March 28, 2017 3:57 pm

Federal inmate on the loose found in Barrie, Ont., provincial police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP have apprehended Ryan Hamelin following a Canada-wide warrant that was issued on Monday.

Handout / Ontario Provincial Police
A A

BARRIE, ONTARIO, Canada – Ontario Provincial Police have ended a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender wanted for breaching his parole.

Police say 36-year-old Ryan Hamelin was apprehended in Barrie, Ont., on Tuesday.

READ MORE: OPP issue Canada-wide warrant for federal offender

They say Hamelin was serving a one-month, 29-day sentence for criminal harassment and had been at large since March 18.

Provincial police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Hamelin on Monday, saying that he could attempt to flee to Alberta.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada-Wide Warrant
Crime
Ontario Provincial Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News