Police in Moose Jaw, Sask. warn about CRA scam

Moose Jaw police are warning residents about a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam that is making its way around southern Saskatchewan.

The caller identifies themselves as the CRA and advises the caller that they owe money to Revenue Canada. They also add that if you don’t send the money immediately police will be showing up at your doorstep.

READ MORE: Canada Revenue Agency warns of recent scam involving money transfers

Please be aware of this scam and if you receive a call like this, do not send money or credit card information over the phone.

You can also report these to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.