Art Gallery of Alberta announces free admission for kids and students

Starting Tuesday, the Art Gallery of Alberta is offering free admission for all children and youth under 18 as well as for Alberta students over 18 years.

Children under 12 years have to be with an adult.

This isn’t the last change the gallery is considering. It will roll out more admissions alterations over the next few months.

“Through the generous support of the City of Edmonton, we have the opportunity to explore how we can connect more Albertans to the incredible art and ideas at the Art Gallery of Alberta,” AGA Board of Directors Chair Darcy Trufyn said Tuesday.

“I’m very proud that our first initiative gives our visitors with the biggest imaginations — children, youth and students — unfettered access to engage the full range of exhibitions and works within our gallery.”

The gallery’s executive director and chief curator believes the admission changes will improve public access to art.

“By offering free admission for children and youth, we believe we can make the gallery an affordable destination for families and students,” Catherine Crowston said.

“We must also be able to sustain our efforts. We expect that with these initiatives, we will develop new strategic partnerships and alliances with individuals and corporations so that the AGA can continue to engage, create and innovate.”

Art Gallery of Alberta announces free admission for kids in hopes of attracting more visitors. #Yeg pic.twitter.com/GaQsUDl66U — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) March 28, 2017

The AGA’s new five-year strategic plan aims to:

Offer more access to Edmontonians and Albertans

Increase the number of people who visit the gallery regularly

Reach new audiences in Edmonton, Alberta and beyond

Provide ongoing engaging visitor experiences

The Alberta gallery is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with extended hours to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday evenings) and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.