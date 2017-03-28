Health
March 28, 2017 12:35 pm
Updated: March 28, 2017 12:58 pm

Variety launches new campaign to help more kids in B.C.

By Simran Gill Global News
Variety BC
Variety has launched a new campaign called Variety Kids Can to help youth get the support they need.

This initiative aims to assist more families with children who have special needs by raising $2.5 million. Donations will go towards providing new opportunities for kids including, enhancing mobility programs, mental wellness, specialized therapies, education and lifesaving medical equipment.

For donation options text KIDS to 45678 to make an instant contribution of $20 or visit variety.bc.ca for further information.

Toll Free: 1-800-381-2040

Use the hashtags #Igive and #VarietyKidsCan to get involved with the conversation.

