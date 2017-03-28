Nova Scotia budget to feature lower small business taxes, balanced books
Nova Scotia’s finance minister says the province is set to deliver a balanced budget when it is tabled next month and it will also come with lower taxes for small businesses.
Randy Delorey told reporters and those in attendance at a Halifax Chamber of Commerce event Tuesday that the government would be presenting another balanced budget. Last year’s budget had a slim surplus of $17.1 million.
In his pre-budget speech, Delorey said Nova Scotians would see the province ending one fiscal year in surplus and beginning another in balance.
This year, in addition to revealing they would deliver a balanced budget, he also said cuts to red tape for small businesses would be introduced.
The small business income threshold will rise to $500,000 from $350,000, according to a release.
Delorey also said during his pre-budget address that the Liberals will reduce regulations for businesses, saving them about $25 million in 2017-18.
Nova Scotia’s budget is set to be tabled April 27.
