March 28, 2017 12:49 pm

Nova Scotia budget to feature lower small business taxes, balanced books

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

FILE: Nova Scotia Finance Minister Randy Delorey fields questions as he provides a budget forecast update in Halifax on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia’s finance minister says the province is set to deliver a balanced budget when it is tabled next month and it will also come with lower taxes for small businesses.

Randy Delorey told reporters and those in attendance at a Halifax Chamber of Commerce event Tuesday that the government would be presenting another balanced budget. Last year’s budget had a slim surplus of $17.1 million.

In his pre-budget speech, Delorey said Nova Scotians would see the province ending one fiscal year in surplus and beginning another in balance.

This year, in addition to revealing they would deliver a balanced budget, he also said cuts to red tape for small businesses would be introduced.

The small business income threshold will rise to $500,000 from $350,000, according to a release.

Delorey also said during his pre-budget address that the Liberals will reduce regulations for businesses, saving them about $25 million in 2017-18.

Nova Scotia’s budget is set to be tabled April 27.

— More to come.

—With a file from The Canadian Press

