March 28, 2017 10:58 am

Handgun used in Ontario chiropractic clinic murder-suicide was owned by suspect: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dr. Ferdinand “Fred” Mejilla, 50, has been identified by police as the fatal shooting victim in Burlington, Ont. on March 16, 2017.

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Police say a gun used in what they have called a murder-suicide at a southern Ontario chiropractic clinic was legally owned by the suspect.

Halton regional police say David Williamson, 44, owned a small calibre handgun that was allegedly used in the incident.

Chiropractor Ferdinand Mejilla, a 50-year-old father of five, died in hospital after being shot at his clinic in Burlington in mid-March.

Police say Williamson shot and killed himself afterward.

They say Williamson did not have any criminal contact with the force.

Williamson was a one-time patient of Mejilla.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Crime
