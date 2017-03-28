Handgun used in Ontario chiropractic clinic murder-suicide was owned by suspect: police
BURLINGTON, Ont. – Police say a gun used in what they have called a murder-suicide at a southern Ontario chiropractic clinic was legally owned by the suspect.
Halton regional police say David Williamson, 44, owned a small calibre handgun that was allegedly used in the incident.
Chiropractor Ferdinand Mejilla, a 50-year-old father of five, died in hospital after being shot at his clinic in Burlington in mid-March.
Police say Williamson shot and killed himself afterward.
They say Williamson did not have any criminal contact with the force.
Williamson was a one-time patient of Mejilla.
