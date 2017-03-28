Dead pony, goat with ears removed found in ditches near Brandon: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are investigating after finding a dead goat and pony with their ears removed in separate ditches south of Brandon, Man.

On Sunday, Brandon RCMP received a report of a dead goat with its back legs tied up and ears removed and a dead pony with its ears removed.

The animals were found in separate ditches around three days apart in the Rural Municipality of Whitewater, Man., around 15 km south of Brandon.

“It is unclear when, exactly, the animals were left there, as there were different levels of snow cover,” RCMP said on their Facebook page.

Officers said they are investigating the incident with Manitoba’s chief veterinary office.

They are also asking anyone with information to contact Brandon RCMP at 204-726-7519 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.