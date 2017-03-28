Canada
March 28, 2017
Updated: March 28, 2017 11:05 am

New Brunswick health officials advise precaution as norovirus circulates

Norovirus is circulating in New Brunswick according to health officials, and residents are being encouraged to take precautions.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s acting chief medical officer of health, said the norovirus is a common cause of gastrointestinal illness and can cause “unpleasant symptoms” in a healthy person, but it can be serious for those with weakened immune systems.

“Since norovirus can be easily spread, if you or your family are experiencing symptoms it is important you stay home from work and keep your children home from school or daycare,” Russell said in a release.

She added that people should remain at home for a minimum of 48 hours – the virus typically appear 24-48 hours after you  become infected and last eight to 12 hours. It normally takes about 48 hours to recover.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Health officials advise people to wash their hands frequently.

