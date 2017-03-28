Elderly woman assaulted in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a senior citizen was attacked Sunday afternoon in Halifax.

Police say an elderly woman was walking on a path between Percy Street and Joseph Howe Drive around 2 p.m., when she was assaulted by three people.

Officers say the assault was interrupted by a man who stumbled upon the incident while walking on the same path.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say nothing was taken from the victim and there were no weapons visible during the attack.

Two of the suspects are described as white men who were dressed in black and between the ages of 18 and 25. The third suspect is described as a darker skinned female of a similar age.

No arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.