Suspicious fire at apartment complex in Saint-Leonard overnight
A fire broke out in a first-floor unit of fourplex in Saint-Leonard Tuesday morning at 1:30 a.m.
There was also a reported fire in the occupant’s car parked outside of the apartment.
Police say fire accelerants were found in the area. The force’s special investigations unit was called in to investigate this as an arson.
Anybody with information about the blaze is encouraged to contact Montreal police.
