Crime
March 28, 2017 8:47 am

Suspicious fire at apartment complex in Saint-Leonard overnight

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Fire accelerants were found in the area of a fire at an apartment complex in Saint-Leonard early Tuesday morning.

A A

A fire broke out in a first-floor unit of fourplex in Saint-Leonard Tuesday morning at 1:30 a.m.

There was also a reported fire in the occupant’s car parked outside of the apartment.

Police say fire accelerants were found in the area. The force’s special investigations unit was called in to investigate this as an arson.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious fire in Saint-Leonard

Anybody with information about the blaze is encouraged to contact Montreal police.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arson
De Nice
Fire
Jarry
Saint-Leonard

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News