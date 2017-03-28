Suspected arson in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve restaurant fire

Montreal firefighters were on scene of a restaurant fire on Hochelaga Street near the corner of Lapointe Monday night.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said that an accelerant was found in the restaurant after the fire was contained.

Police say witnesses reported two men dressed in dark clothes flee the area in a white car eastbound shortly after the fire broke out at around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Hammer attack in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve sends one man to hospital

Anybody with more information about the incident is asked to contact Montreal police.